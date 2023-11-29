  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee Airbnb owners push back against banning rentals. What will city do?

The interior of a Shawnee home listed on Airbnb. Photo via Airbnb.

After months of discussion, the Shawnee City Council remains in a holding pattern on whether to regulate short-term rental properties or ban them outright.

At a Shawnee City Council committee meeting on Monday, councilmembers asked city staff to explore the idea of issuing special use permits for short-term rentals, like Airbnb and VRBOs.

Since the meeting was only meant to gather feedback from the community, no vote or motion was taken by the council.

