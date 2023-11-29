  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Myron Scafe, ‘instrumental’ former Overland Park police chief, dies

Myron Scafe has passed away.

Photo via Overland Park Fire Department on Youtube.

Myron Scafe, Overland Park’s longtime former police chief and a 40-year veteran of the city’s force, has passed away.

The Overland Park Police Department announced his death on Facebook Wednesday evening.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Chief Myron Scafe,” Interim Overland Park Police Chief Simon Happer said in the social media post.“This is not only a loss to the Overland Park Police Department, but also to the Overland Park community.” 

