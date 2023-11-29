“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Chief Myron Scafe,” Interim Overland Park Police Chief Simon Happer said in the social media post.“This is not only a loss to the Overland Park Police Department, but also to the Overland Park community.”

Myron Scafe, Overland Park’s longtime former police chief and a 40-year veteran of the city’s force, has passed away.

Mayor Curt Skoog echoed those sentiments in an emailed statement from the city of Overland Park.

“Chief Scafe’s leadership was instrumental in building the Overland Park we know and love today,” Skoog said. “Our community is known as one of the safest places to live in part because of the framework he established that allowed our world-class public safety services to grow with the community. I thank him and his family for their service to Overland Park.”

Scafe began working for Overland Park before it was a city

He started his career with the Wyandotte Sheriff’s Department, then spent some time working for the Santa Fe Railroad as a detective. In 1954, Scafe came to work for the precursor to the Overland Park Police Department in what was then the Mission Township.

He was on the force in 1960 when Overland Park was officially incorporated.

In 1963, Scafe went to the Southern Police Institute and was promoted to captain. Later, he was named assistant chief before becoming the Chief of Police in 1971.

His legacy reaches beyond Overland Park

As chief, Scafe was integral in establishing what is now the Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers, a resource for individuals to report information related to crimes anonymously.

During his tenure, he also oversaw the establishment of the local school resource officer program and the creation of a partnership with Johnson County Community College to establish a regional police academy.

He is also credited with helping to diversify the Overland Park Police Department, hiring the first Black police officer to serve in Johnson County.

He was also an early adopter of hiring female officers, though he admitted in a video story for Lakeview Village Senior Living that he was initially skeptical of having women on the force.

“We developed a staff that was very diverse and it made for great working relationships in the community. We had great rapport with the community, I thought, with the population,” Scafe said in a 2016 video published on the Overland Park Fire Department’s YouTube channel.

Scafe faced trying times during his tenure

During his tenure, 26-year-old Officer Deanna Rose was killed in the line of duty. Rose’s name lives on today as the namesake for the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

In the 2016 fire department video, Scafe described that as “a very difficult time” for himself and the police force.

“She was very talented and had great potential,” Scafe said in the video. “It was knowing her death was a great loss because there were going to be opportunities for her to grow, and that was taken away.”

In that same video, he described the day Henry Floyd Brown and Andrew Evan Gipson robbed Metcalf State Bank in downtown Overland Park.

Part of their group used half sticks of dynamite to damage the city hall and police department building as a diversion.

Scafe was moving into a new office that day and felt the boom from the blast. In the response to the robbery, Kansas Highway Patrol Sgt. Eldon K. Miller was shot and killed.

Scafe’s legacy

Scafe retired in 1995, serving as the top law enforcement officer in the city for 24 years.

“Chief Scafe’s visionary approach to law enforcement and his leadership constructed a department of creative, innovative and talented individuals, who together created a reputation of excellence in the law enforcement community,” Happer said in the social media post. “Chief Scafe guided the Overland Park Police Department with Integrity, Professionalism and Compassion.”

About a decade after his retirement, Overland Park renamed the city building at 85th Street and Antioch Road for Scafe. That facility has city offices and a police department station.

Watch: Overland Park’s video on Scafe’s story