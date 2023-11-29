Richard Gale Fawcett

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, Richard Fawcett peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home. His journey was one filled with incredible love, service, and kindess that touched countless hearts. Richard lived a life dedicated to people. His caring nature was magnetic, creating friendships wherever he went. His legacy is one of love, compassion, and a genuine connection with everyone he encountered. He influenced so many lives through his teaching, mentoring, cocahing, counseling, and loving attention. His 90 years is a testimate to a life well lived.

Richard is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marcene Borthwick; his former wife, Sally Stroh Fawcett; and children; Stohanne Reddekopp (Rick), Richard “Charlie” Fawcett (Laura); Emily (Chris) Sabo. Granchildren, Hannah (Luke) Luzicka, Rachel (Joseph) Esry, Sarah (Richard) Yao, Stephen (Emily) Reddekopp, Timothy (Kylee) Reddekopp, Grace Redekopp, Benjamin Reddekopp, Sienna Gale Sabo, 7 great grand children, sister in law Judy Fawcett. Many nieces and nephews. As well as Rob, David, and Tom Borthwick and their families.

Richard taught high school for 20 years in the Minneapolis suburbs and at the University of Minnesota before he moved to Kansas City in 1978. For the next 19 years he was employed by the National Federation of State High School Associations where he coordinted speech, drama, debate, ice hockey, marching band, choir, and orchestra activities for 19,000 high schools in all 50 states. Upon retirement from the Federation in 1997, Richard was ordained as a minister and began a new career as a spiritual counselor until 2018.