Overland Park developing pilot to encourage more diverse housing

Under the pilot program, Overland Park would keep a collection of 24 pre-designed homes that are “permit-ready,” Planning and Development Services Director Leslie Karr said. Those designs would be available for any resident to use for free on any lot in the city that carries the corresponding residential zoning designation.

City staff and a team of consultants from MBL Planning are developing a pilot program that aims to make it easier to get such projects through the planning process with something called pattern zoning .

Overland Park, like many other Johnson County cities, is exploring ways to encourage more diverse housing options for its current and future residents.

She said that this pilot, once it’s active, can really simplify the process and open the market up to smaller developers or private citizens who want to build this type of housing but might lack the money to get through the traditional permitting process.

“The idea was, if we can create some known housing plans with architecture that is pleasing and fits within the neighborhood, we can exchange that perhaps for a different density in neighborhoods, kind of a gentle density,” Karr said.

Residents could build stand alone units with these designs, or someone could come in and build a whole neighborhood with these pre-permitted homes. Additionally, Overland Park is considering designs for smaller single-family homes as well as some lower-density multifamily options, like a duplex, where the zoning allows.

“This is about creating a wider selection of housing options and focusing on supply,” Karr said. “We’re really good at building really big single-family houses and really big apartments, and so we’re trying to find a way to encourage people to do things that might be somewhere in the middle.”

How did Overland Park get here?

The need for more housing diversity emerged as a theme during the city’s Forward OP strategic planning process back in 2018.

Out of that process, the city’s planning department started focusing on ways to encourage different types of housing stock.

And, part of that approach includes supporting policies and programs that make way for “cottage court” options, Karr said.

Such housing options tend to be a little smaller in size, sit on a smaller lot and usually are “organized around an open space,” she said. Pattern zoning can fit that bill.

Pattern zoning won’t modify city codes, zoning rules

This pilot isn’t about “sneaking in” accessory dwelling units — sometimes called granny flats — or forcing higher density in single-family residential zoning districts, Karr said.

People who want to build ADUs or change the zoning of a property they own still have to go through the full planning process.

“This is not about changing our single-family zoning,” Karr stressed, nodding to housing debates that have, at times, roiled Prairie Village.

The Overland Park City Council would have to approve changes to the city’s platting rules, zoning codes or any revisions related to development ordinances of any kind. Those aren’t currently on the table with this pilot.

Next steps:

Overland Park planning staff are still selecting the 24 pre-designed housing options they want to include in the initial pilot program.

Additionally, staff is working with the consultants to hammer out some of the details for how the modified permitting process will work for the designs in the pilot program.

Karr expects the pilot to be active in 2024. It will last three years initially, with the chance to renew it, modify it or end it at that time.

Since there are no city policies changing with the pattern zoning program, the Overland Park City Council won’t need to vote.

