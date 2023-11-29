Overland Park has started preparing its list of city infrastructure investments and improvement projects for the next five years.
This list, called the Capital Improvement Program or CIP, gives a forecast for different projects the municipality expects to finance in the next year and the years that follow.
Overland Park’s list is expected to show more money for infrastructure projects thanks to an expanded sales tax for that purpose. It will also show investments in parks and recreation, new and improved public facilities and other major capital expenses.
Earlier this month, both the Overland Park Planning Commission and the Overland Park City Council hosted their first public hearings on the CIP’s development.
The existing CIP covers 2024-2028
The full CIP list approved for 2024-28 is valued at nearly $295 million, pulling funding from several different sources.
Here’s a look at some of the major projects on that list planned for 2025 to 2028:
167th Street, Antioch to Metcalf
- Details: The city intends to improve 167th Street between Antioch Road and Metcalf Avenue.
- Project timeline: 2025
- Price tag: $10 million
Quivira Road, 179th to 187th
- Details: The city plans to build out and upgrade Quivira Road between 179th and 187th streets, just south of Blue Valley Southwest High.
- Project timeline: 2025
- Price tag: $16.185 million
Switzer Road, 167th to 179th
- Details: Overland Park will build a new bridge over Coffee Creek and reconstruct Switer Road between 167th Street and 179th streets.
- Project timeline: 2026
- Price tag: $24.89 million
Mission Road, Bell to 159th
- Details: Overland Park will improve Mission Road in the southern portion of the city between Bell Drive and 159th Street, near the Ironhorse Golf Club.
- Project timeline: 2028
- Price tag: $13.88 million
Pflumm Road, 175th to 183rd
- Details: The city will improve Pflumm Road between 175th Street and 183rd streets, west of Blue Valley Southwest High.
- Project timeline: 2028
- Price tag: $3.77 million
Police training facility
- Details: The new police training facility will have an indoor fire range and other spaces. It will be built near the Jack Sanders Justice Center near Blue Valley Parkway and Mike Mosher Boulevard.
- Project timeline: 2025
- Price tag: $16.9 million
Metcalf Pedestrian Trail
- Details: The trail for hiking and biking will run along Metcalf Avenue between 83rd Street and 87th Street.
- Project timeline: 2027
- Price tag: $2.825 million
Downtown Overland Park Pocket Park
- Details: This park will come as part of the overall project aimed at aligning 82nd Street in the downtown Overland Park area.
- Project timeline: 2025
- Price tag: $2.44 million
College and Metcalf Mobility Enhancements
- Details: These improvements are expected to make the frequently traveled area around College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue more pedestrian-friendly and easier to navigate.
- Project timeline: 2026
- Price tag: $4 million
Traffic Signal at 77th Street and Metcalf
- Details: For this project, the city expects to add a traffic signal and left turn lanes for northbound and southbound Metcalf Avenue at 77th Street.
- Project timeline: 2027
- Price tag: $9.96 million
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
- Details: Overland Park plans to add more electric vehicle charging stations to its public facilities. Exactly what that will look like and where the chargers will go is unclear at this stage. The city is currently building an EV master plan.
- Project timeline: 2025
- Price tag: $500,000
Highland View Literary Park
- Details: Overland Park plans to start developing a literary park concept in Highland View Park near the Blue Valley Johnson County Library branch.
- Project timeline: 2028
- Price tag: $600,000
What about the CIP for 2029?
- What exactly gets added to the CIP list for the year 2029 will depend largely on what gets accomplished next year and in the years that follow.
- Additionally, public input online and from the hearings as well as any city-wide needs assessments will color the projects that Overland Park will prioritize that year.
Next steps:
- The city council and the planning commission are both expected to hold additional CIP public hearings in early 2024.
- Then, the city council will adopt the plan later next year.
- Find more information here.
Keep reading: Overland Park is planning for the future of its parks system — How you can weigh in
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1