Overland Park has started preparing its list of city infrastructure investments and improvement projects for the next five years.

This list, called the Capital Improvement Program or CIP, gives a forecast for different projects the municipality expects to finance in the next year and the years that follow.

Overland Park’s list is expected to show more money for infrastructure projects thanks to an expanded sales tax for that purpose. It will also show investments in parks and recreation, new and improved public facilities and other major capital expenses.