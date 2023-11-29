  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

How Overland Park plans to spend millions on major projects

Overland Park is gearing up to improve and extend Quivira Road between 179th and 187th streets next year.

Overland Park City Hall. File photo.

Overland Park has started preparing its list of city infrastructure investments and improvement projects for the next five years.

This list, called the Capital Improvement Program or CIP, gives a forecast for different projects the municipality expects to finance in the next year and the years that follow.

Overland Park’s list is expected to show more money for infrastructure projects thanks to an expanded sales tax for that purpose. It will also show investments in parks and recreation, new and improved public facilities and other major capital expenses.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.