Maria Garcia Del Real, 42, born on September 10, 1981 in Mexico, recently passed away on November 23, 2023.

Visitation will be held on November 28 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave., De Soto, KS. The Funeral Service will take place on November 29 at 1:00 PM at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Olathe, KS. The Graveside Service will then follow at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.