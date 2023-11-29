  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Maria Garcia Del Real

Maria Garcia Del Real, 42, born on September 10, 1981 in Mexico, recently passed away on November 23, 2023.

Visitation will be held on November 28 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave., De Soto, KS. The Funeral Service will take place on November 29 at 1:00 PM at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Olathe, KS. The Graveside Service will then follow at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.