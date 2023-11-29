Overland Park, Kansas – Fr. Donald R. Cullen, 80, died Monday, November 27th, 2023.

The Rosary will be prayed on Thursday, November 30 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206 at 6 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 1st at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial.