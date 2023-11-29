Bob grew up in Maywood, Illinois, and attended Beloit College. His studies were interrupted by WWII and his enlistment into the military. He served as a cryptographer with the Air Force in North Africa, Corsica, and Italy, and was on his way to the Pacific when the war ended. He was highly decorated for his service. He returned home and completed his studies at Beloit College, graduating in 1949 with honors. He then worked professionally in the insurance industry in Chicago, Illinois, until he and his wife, Kitty, retired to the Kansas City area in over thirty years ago.

Overland Park, Kansas – Charles Robert (Bob) Douglas, was born January 16, 1924, to Arthur and Anna Laura Douglas, in Maywood, Illinois. He passed away on November 21, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Arthur and George, his wife, Kitty, his step-daughter, Kathy Rogers, and her husband, Bob Rogers.

Bob’s continuing interests throughout the years included membership in the St. Andrew’s Society, and a longtime membership in the Civil War Roundtable. He was a long-suffering Chicago Cubs fan. He often recounted that, when he was on leave, his father managed to get tickets to a final game of the World Series. Unfortunately, the Cubs lost to the Detroit Tigers, but he was thrilled him to attend the game with his father and brother. Later in life, he reflected on his WWII service and wrote the story of his military service, along with numerous research articles about the war. He often spoke at functions and schools regarding his experience, and participated in a number of veteran reunion events.

Bob is survived by his four children, Laura, (Rob), Rick, Steve, and Joanne, and 10 grandchildren, Matthew, Heather, Stafford, Easton, Emma, Scotlyn, Emiston, Rigby, Paizley, and Campbell, step grandchildren, and his good friends Bill and Debbie Vest.

Bob died in his 100th year. We were fortunate to have him for as many years as we did. And he did get to see the Cubs win a World Series.

Services will be held at Asbury Methodist Church at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 30, 2023, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery, following the service. Donations may be made in his name to Good Shepherd Hospice, who took such wonderful care of him.