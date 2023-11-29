  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charles Robert “Bob” Douglas

January 16, 1924 – November 21, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Charles Robert (Bob) Douglas, was born January 16, 1924, to Arthur and Anna Laura Douglas, in Maywood, Illinois. He passed away on November 21, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Arthur and George, his wife, Kitty, his step-daughter, Kathy Rogers, and her husband, Bob Rogers.

Bob grew up in Maywood, Illinois, and attended Beloit College. His studies were interrupted by WWII and his enlistment into the military. He served as a cryptographer with the Air Force in North Africa, Corsica, and Italy, and was on his way to the Pacific when the war ended. He was highly decorated for his service. He returned home and completed his studies at Beloit College, graduating in 1949 with honors. He then worked professionally in the insurance industry in Chicago, Illinois, until he and his wife, Kitty, retired to the Kansas City area in over thirty years ago.