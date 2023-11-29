Antioch Library. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Antioch Library, Johnson County Library’s founding branch, is closing on Jan. 29.
First opened in 1956, the aging Antioch branch is being
replaced with the Merriam Plaza Library, 6120 Slater St. Johnson County Library plans to sell off the old building at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road after the transition.
This is
a co-location project with the city of Merriam, and the new library branch sits next door to — not inside of — the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater St.
Johnson County Library plans to sell the Antioch branch
Amy Barclay, the general manager for the Antioch branch, told the Post that Antioch is closing at the end of business on Jan. 28 — the last day of service for the historic branch.
Without a use for the space once Merriam Plaza Library opens, the library is likely to sell the building, Barclay said.
The sale will take place after the Merriam Plaza Library branch is open and staff members ensure nothing is left behind at the Antioch branch.
Barclay said a goodbye video and article featuring patrons as well as current and former staff members is also in the works to honor the Antioch branch.
The library is moving its collection to Merriam Plaza
This is part of the transition period between the Antioch branch closing and the
Merriam Plaza branch opening. The transition allows staff time to move to, train in and set up the new location, as well, Barclay said.
Antioch branch patrons will be directed to the two closest branches, Central Resource and Cedar Roe, during the transition.
Additionally, the library is partnering with the Merriam Community Center to host story time inside the facility during the transitional period, Barclay said.
“It will kind of give the patrons that are coming to that a little sneak peek, because they’ll get to walk right past the brand new library as they’re going into the community center,” Barclay said.
Merriam Plaza Library in November 2023. Photo credit Juliana Garcia. Merriam Plaza Library opens in 2024
Barclay said there is still no official opening date for the Merriam Plaza Library branch.
Still, Barclay said the library is aiming for about eight weeks between Antioch closing and Merriam Plaza opening.
That is about how long it took between closing the former Lackman branch in Lenexa and opening the co-located Lenexa City Center branch, she said.
Barclay said construction crews are testing newly installed systems and staff is waiting on furniture to arrive.
The Merriam Plaza branch features a drive-thru for material returns and holds pickup and a sustainable green roof.
Go deeper: See construction updates for Merriam Plaza Library on YouTube.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1