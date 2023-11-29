  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Johnson County Library’s oldest branch to close in 2024

Antioch Library. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Antioch Library, Johnson County Library’s founding branch, is closing on Jan. 29.

First opened in 1956, the aging Antioch branch is being replaced with the Merriam Plaza Library, 6120 Slater St. Johnson County Library plans to sell off the old building at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road after the transition.

This is a co-location project with the city of Merriam, and the new library branch sits next door to — not inside of — the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater St.

