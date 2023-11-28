According to a statement from Overland Park Police, the incident began with a reported felony theft in the 7900 block of W. 160th St.

The collision occurred at 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway just after 4 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says four people were injured, including three seriously, when a vehicle fleeing police struck another car in Overland Park Monday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic states that officers were dispatched to the T.J. Maxx store at 7921 W. 160th St., in the Bluhawk shopping center

An Overland Park police supervisor responded to the call at 4:28 p.m., according to a police statement, with a report of three female suspects leaving the scene.

That supervisor attempted to make contact with the suspects’ vehicle, but the vehicle and its occupants were able to flee northbound on U.S. 69 Highway at 159th Street.

The suspects “continued to fail to yield to police,” according to Overland Park Police along U.S. 69, with speeds at times reaching 85 miles per hour, according to recorded radio traffic.

The suspects exited onto Blue Valley Parkway, continuing north.

The suspects’ vehicle did not stop at the intersection with 119th Street and struck another vehicle, which was traveling westbound on 119th.

The Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log says the suspects’ vehicle was an Acura TSX.

The three women in the suspect vehicle were all injured and taken to the hospital, two of them suspected to have serious injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

All three are 22 years old, according to the crash log. Two are from Kansas City, Kansas, and the third from Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as a 59-year-old woman from Olathe, also suffered suspected serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to recorded radio traffic, the woman in the second vehicle suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her left wrist, and her vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, sustained serious damage.

Officials say anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.