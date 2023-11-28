  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

4 injured in Overland Park crash following police chase

The Kansas Highway Patrol says four people were injured, including three seriously, when a vehicle fleeing police struck another car in Overland Park Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway just after 4 p.m.

According to a statement from Overland Park Police, the incident began with a reported felony theft in the 7900 block of W. 160th St.

