  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Where do plans stand for 2 Overland Park 151 Coffee drive-thru spots?

Texas-based 151 Coffee is planning two Overland Park locations on Metcalf Avenue.

Texas-based 151 Coffee is planning two Overland Park locations on Metcalf Avenue. Photo courtesy 151 Coffee.

151 Coffee, a Texas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has aims to open two new Overland Park locations in the near future, though the exact timelines are unclear. 

Both locations will be on Metcalf Avenue, one near the southwest corner of 91st Street in the Regency Park Shopping Center and the other off 119th Street in the Overland Crossing Shopping Center. 

151 Coffee did not respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

