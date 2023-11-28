151 Coffee, a Texas-based drive-thru coffee chain, has aims to open two new Overland Park locations in the near future, though the exact timelines are unclear.

Both locations will be on Metcalf Avenue, one near the southwest corner of 91st Street in the Regency Park Shopping Center and the other off 119th Street in the Overland Crossing Shopping Center.

151 Coffee did not respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.