  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Developer withdraws sales tax proposal for Shawnee’s Monticello Village complex

Monticello Village Shopping Center

Monticello Village Shopping Center at 67th and Monticello in Shawnee. File photo.

A developer has withdrawn a plan for a new 1% sales tax intended to pay for improvements to the aging Monticello Village shopping center in Shawnee.

At its meeting Monday, the Shawnee City Council voted 8-0 to accept the withdrawal notice from Cadence Commercial Real Estate LLC, the real estate company that owns the retail complex on the northwest corner of 67th Street and Monticello Road.

It’s unclear why the developer withdrew the proposal for the special sales tax. Cadence did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment for this story.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.