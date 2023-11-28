  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam latest Johnson County city to take up short-term rental issue

A short-term rental listed on AirBnB in Merriam.

A Merriam home listed on AirBnb for short-term rentals. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Merriam is the latest Johnson County city to discuss short-term rentals like AirBnBs or Vrbos and how to potentially regulate them.

With city staff over the past year receiving questions and listening to concerns about short-term rentals from councilmembers, planning commissioners and residents alike, the city council decided to discuss the issue for the first time on Monday night.

Short-term rentals have become a hot topic in Johnson County, including in neighboring Shawnee, where the city council recently moved to ban short-term rentals in residential areas.

