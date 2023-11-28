  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam residents to get unexpected tax break next year due to ‘clerical error’

Merriam City Hall.

Merriam City Hall. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

A “clerical error” means Merriam residents will save more than expected on their 2024 property taxes — while the city figures out how to deal with a more than $1 million hit to its municipal revenues.

Earlier this month, the city announced that a mistake made in forms submitted annually to the county and state calculated the city’s 2024 property tax rate incorrectly, meaning an even lower property tax rate than originally anticipated.

The city council had already voted earlier this year to lower the city’s property tax rate in 2024 by 0.25 mills to 27.415 mills, but the error means the effective rate next year will be 22.929 mills.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.