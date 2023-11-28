  Lucie Krisman  - Facebook

Kansas City café reopening in Johnson County with focus on sweets

Photo via the Lemon Cake Bakery website.

A popular Kansas City eatery is counting down to its official rebrand and reopening in Johnson County.

The Lemon Cake Bakery, which built up a loyal following operating for years as Café Europa in Brookside, will open in Leawood next week — though the bakery is already conduction a soft launch fulfilling holiday orders.

Cookies from the Lemon Cake Bakery in Leawood. Photo via Lemon Cake Bakery website.

Lemon Cake Bakery will be at Mission Farms

  • The bakery has moved into a space on the southern end of the shopping center at 10683 Mission Rd.
  • Women’s clothing store Boutique Chic previously occupied the space.
  • The Lemon Cake Bakery will neighbor the Tavern restaurant.
  • Once it opens, the bakery will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Monday.

