A popular Kansas City eatery is counting down to its official rebrand and reopening in Johnson County.
The Lemon Cake Bakery, which built up a loyal following operating for years as Café Europa in Brookside, will open in Leawood next week — though the bakery is already conduction a soft launch fulfilling holiday orders.
Lemon Cake Bakery will be at Mission Farms
The bakery has moved into a space on the southern end of the shopping center at 10683 Mission Rd.
Women’s clothing store Boutique Chic previously occupied the space.
The Lemon Cake Bakery will neighbor the Tavern restaurant.
Once it opens, the bakery will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Monday.
The shop will sell desserts and coffee drinks
The Lemon Cake Bakery will sell many of the baked goods that could be found at Café Europa —but not the sandwiches, salads and other savory items the former eatery offered.
In addition to the lemon cake from which it derived its name, the bakery will offer other desserts like carrot cake, chocolate cupcakes and Italian cookies.
The bakery will also serve a full range of coffee and tea drinks.
Café Europa closed earlier this year
This summer, the restaurant closed after two decades of operating in Kansas City, Missouri.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1