  KCUR  - Events

Once a month, Johnson County Museum dims lights, limits crowds for kids with sensory issues

Children play on a Johnson County Museum sensory day.

Four-year-old Catherine and her little brother Henry play and explore on sensory-friendly days at the Johnson County Museum. Photo credit Jodi Fortino/KCUR 89.3.

By Jodi Fortino

If you head to the Johnson County Museum on the first Monday of the month, you may notice the lights are dimmer, it’s a lot quieter and there aren’t so many people around.

That’s deliberate. The first Monday of each month is designed to better accommodate children with sensory processing differences and autism spectrum disorder.