Students at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village walked out of school Monday, reportedly in protest over the school’s handling of a recent incident in which a white male student punched a Black female student and used a racist slur.

The Kansas City Star reported that dozens of students walked out of the school around 11 a.m. Monday, chanting “We want change” and “Have our backs,” among other things.

A video shared with the Star purports to show a fight in a hallway at SM East last week between two students, a White male and Black female, in which the male student can be heard using the N-word. The Post has not been able to independently verify the video’s contents.

Multiple students told the newspaper that the female student had to go to the hospital with a broken nose after the incident and hasn’t been back to school since.

Shawnee Mission district spokesperson Kristin Babcock confirmed a walkout happened at the school Monday but would not say how the school is handling discipline related to the incident, due to student privacy.

“Shawnee Mission School District and Shawnee Mission East staff support students expressing their voice,” Babcock said in an emailed statement. “Many important conversations with students are taking place and the work continues at Shawnee Mission East and in all Shawnee Mission schools to help every student feel safe and supported at school.”

