  Andrew Gaug  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: SM East students walk out in protest Monday

Four Shawnee Mission East students are candidates for U.S. Presidential Scholars honors.

File photo.

It’s Tuesday, Nov. 28, in Shawnee Mission.

☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny and clear. High: 42. Low: 27.

🚨 One thing to know

Students at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village walked out of school Monday, reportedly in protest over the school’s handling of a recent incident in which a white male student punched a Black female student and used a racist slur.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.