Honoring the 40th anniversary of the Prairie Village Foundation

The PV Foundation hosts the Gingerbread House Party, which will take place on December 3 at Briarwood Elementary from 1:30 to 3.

This Thursday, November 30, the city of Prairie Village will celebrate the annual Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting at Corinth Square at 6 pm. In addition to being one of the most enjoyable seasonal events in Johnson County – complete with the Belinder Elementary Choir, the Shawnee Mission East Drumline, and a visit from a certain North Pole resident – the tree lighting is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Prairie Village Foundation.

The Prairie Village Foundation is a charitable non-profit that has served a crucial need in our community since 1983. The Foundation assists Prairie Village residents in need through programs like emergency utility assistance, parks and recreation scholarships, and programs for personal well-being. It also supports local arts, parks in the community, and other culture-building activities.

Through support for essential local organizations such as food pantries at Prairie Village churches, the Foundation also serves as an organizational booster for critical local institutions. Though Prairie Village is largely fortunate to enjoy high quality of living, there are nevertheless many in our community who need the occasional helping hand. The Foundation exists to provide that helping hand and keep our community fabric strong.