Honoring the 40th anniversary of the Prairie Village Foundation

Through support for essential local organizations such as food pantries at Prairie Village churches, the Foundation also serves as an organizational booster for critical local institutions. Though Prairie Village is largely fortunate to enjoy high quality of living, there are nevertheless many in our community who need the occasional helping hand. The Foundation exists to provide that helping hand and keep our community fabric strong.

The Prairie Village Foundation is a charitable non-profit that has served a crucial need in our community since 1983. The Foundation assists Prairie Village residents in need through programs like emergency utility assistance, parks and recreation scholarships, and programs for personal well-being. It also supports local arts, parks in the community, and other culture-building activities.

This Thursday, November 30, the city of Prairie Village will celebrate the annual Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting at Corinth Square at 6 pm. In addition to being one of the most enjoyable seasonal events in Johnson County – complete with the Belinder Elementary Choir, the Shawnee Mission East Drumline, and a visit from a certain North Pole resident – the tree lighting is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Prairie Village Foundation.

In addition to the Holiday Tree Lighting, the Foundation – which is supported entirely through charitable donations from people in our community – also raises funds through beloved local events such as the Gingerbread House Party, which will take place on December 3 at Briarwood Elementary from 1:30 to 3. Funds from this event go to parks and recreation scholarships for qualifying Prairie Village families to use at our municipal pool complex.

The Foundation also supports two critical local programs: Shop With a Cop, which sends Prairie Village police officers and local students in need to buy holiday gifts for the student’s family, and Back to School With a Firefighter. Local principals and guidance counselors recommend students who may benefit from assistance, and those students get to ride a fire truck to Target, purchase school supplies from the district list, and have dinner at the fire station.

As we move into the holiday season and as you look for ways to support people and organizations in need, please consider keeping your generosity close to home and making a gift to the Prairie Village Foundation. Not only does the Foundation support critical programs entirely through your generous donations, but every dollar helps your fellow Prairie Village citizens and organizations.

Help us maintain the excellent quality of life we enjoy in Prairie Village by considering a donation to the Prairie Village Foundation. In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Foundation, please consider a gift of $40 to help us support the community.

You can make a PayPal donation online or mail a check to:

Prairie Village Foundation

7700 Mission Road

Prairie Village, KS 66208