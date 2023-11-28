  Ben McCarthy  - Lenexa

Applebee’s Lenexa location closes after 34 years

The now empty Applebee's in Lenexa near Oak Park Mall.

The now empty Applebee's in Lenexa near Oak Park Mall. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Johnson County lost its second Applebee’s Grill + Bar location in the last six months when the Lenexa location on 95th Street shuttered after 34 years in operation.

Known by many locals as the “Oak Park Mall Applebee’s,” that location’s last day serving food was Nov. 12. 

Applebee’s Lenexa lease was not renewed

According to the local Applebee’s franchise group, Apple Central LLC, the decision was out of their hands and is a harbinger of coming changes at the Oak Park Commons shopping center.