Prairie Village formulates plan to reach zero carbon pledge by 2050

Prairie Village recently took a first step towards achieving its commitment to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Prairie Village City Council last month approved a municipal operation climate action plan, the first citywide plan aimed at helping Prairie Village achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions — per its Cities Race to Zero commitment first approved in 2021.

The commitment calls for the city to reach net zero emissions in its municipal operations — including emissions from public buildings and city vehicles — by the 2040s or sooner.

