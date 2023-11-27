  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park weighs new scooter pilot after Bird’s abrupt departure

A pilot program with Bird scooters in Overland Park has effectively ended, but city officials are contemplating starting a new pilot with another company, possibly Lime. Photo credit Shutterstock.

Overland Park is looking to start another pilot program with a new vendor to bring  electric scooters and bikes to the city. 

During a recent Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee meeting, city staff and councilmembers discussed a potential path forward to continue to offer the devices now that scooter company Bird has left. 

What happened with Bird?

  • Previously, the city had a two-year agreement with Bird to offer pay-to-ride electric bikes and scooters through the end of November. 
  • But the company removed all of its devices from the city by August, citing staffing woes.
  • That move unofficially ended the pilot program with the company a few months earlier than expected. 
  • Since then, communication with the company has been spotty, Brian Shields, Overland Park’s traffic engineer said at a recent Community Development Committee meeting. 
  • Olathe city officials told the Post that its fleet of Bird scooters was removed, too. 

Overland Park wants another scooter pilot

Last week, Shields told the Public Works Committee that the city manager’s office would prefer the city enter into another pilot agreement with another vendor in order to keep city staff involvement low. 

