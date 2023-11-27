  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Leawood

Leawood pastor exonerated for murder writes book about his ‘miracle’ life

Darryl Burton is telling the story of his wrongful incarceration, exoneration and life after prison in his new book.

Darryl Burton spent nearly 25 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit before he was exonerated. 

Now, as an associate pastor of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Burton is writing a book about his life, including his experiences during incarceration and the roughly 15 years he’s spent since being freed.

Burton first started working on the book, “Innocent: A Second Look,” about 20 years ago, while he was still incarcerated and journaling, but it got shelved.

