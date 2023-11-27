Burton first started working on the book, “Innocent: A Second Look,” about 20 years ago, while he was still incarcerated and journaling, but it got shelved.

Now, as an associate pastor of the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood , Burton is writing a book about his life, including his experiences during incarceration and the roughly 15 years he’s spent since being freed.

Darryl Burton spent nearly 25 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit before he was exonerated.

Then, during the early days of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in 2020, he became inspired to finish it.

Burton spent years angry and bitter but drew on his faith

Burton was sentenced to life in prison in 1985 for a fatal shooting at a St. Louis area gas station. The conviction was based, in part, on an informant who later admitted he lied to investigators as part of a deal to avoid prison time himself.

During the early years of his incarceration, Burton kept a journal where he chronicled his experiences behind bars.

“I was just really upset and angry, and the courts just kept denying me my appeals or wouldn’t grant me any kind of relief,” he said, feeling like the justice system was against him.

He was just a young man then, sent to prison while he was still in his early 20s. He was a new father to a little girl who was just seven months old at the time he went to prison.

Drawing inspiration from Nelson Mandela, Burton describes himself as a “spiritual prisoner” at that time, both physically in prison and mentally locking his mind and heart up.

But, he said, he came to realize “that energy, it was not productive.”

“It was not getting me anywhere,” Burton said. “I was angry at people who I had no control over, people who had went on with their lives.”

Instead, he chose to “take the path of forgiveness and hope.”

“I decided that I wanted to provide people with hope, that if I could go through what I went through,” he said, “other folks who may be going through challenging times in their lives, you can get past that, you can get through it.”

Burton also found inspiration in his faith, learning to forgive as Jesus did.

“He said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do,’” Burton said, quoting the Gospel of Luke. “That verse began to transform my heart. That’s where the forgiveness started with me.”

Writing letters helped Burton get exonerated

While in prison, he wrote hundreds if not thousands of letters, sending them all over, including to Oprah Winfrey’s production team.

Burton ultimately wrote to Centurion Ministries in 1990, an East Coast-based nonprofit legal organization that seeks to free individuals who are wrongfully convicted.

They wrote back and agreed to take his case, but warned him it could be a decade before they could get to him because of the sheer volume of requests they got in a year.

True to their word, the organization started working on his case in 2000, he said. It would eventually take eight years to win his freedom.

The feeling of being freed was “euphoric,” Burton said, but it didn’t last.

Burton has spent years supporting other exonerees

When Burton was freed from prison, he found there wasn’t a safety net for himself and people like him who were exonerated.

He describes that time as “challenging” and “difficult.” He struggled for two years, homeless and unemployed in a post-imprisonment world that felt like “the Twilight Zone.”

“You’re going to have the honeymoon period,” he said. “When you come home, everybody’s going to be glad to see you and it’s going be a celebration. But afterwards, when all the lights and cameras go out, when the media and stuff leave, you’re going to be left with this feeling of loss and so much pain, and it’s going to be overwhelming.”

In Missouri, where Burton had been incarcerated, exonerated individuals are not entitled to any compensation unless they are proven innocent by DNA evidence.

Even then, exonerees are eligible for $100 for every day of their wrongful incarceration.

Burton says there is more reentry support — including housing assistance, job training, life skills, transportation and document recovery — for people who were guilty and served their full prison sentence than for people who had been proven innocent.

“The system is just so backwards in a lot of regards and in a lot of ways,” he said.

That inspired him to found Miracle of Innocence, a nonprofit he started with fellow exoneree Lamonte McIntyre, who spent more than two decades behind bars in Kansas before he was proven innocent of murder.

“We started this organization to help people get out of prison and help them once they come home,” Burton said. “It was birthed out of the reality of innocent people. When they come home, there’s nothing in place for innocent people, no resources, no support, no compensation.”

In addition to offering support to what he calls a “unique fraternity” of exonerees, Burton and McIntyre also connect with innocent people who are still locked up and support them through the appeals process.

Burton has since gone into the ministry

Burton later went to seminary school at the St. Paul School of Theology, which is located on the Church of the Resurrection campus in Leawood.

Today, he works in the church’s connection and care ministry, supporting people who are going through hard times, performing weddings and funerals and doing outreach. He also travels the world telling his story.

He reconnected with his daughter as well, who was 25 years old when he was finally exonerated. Burton said his “biggest regret of all” is missing out on so much of her life.

Additionally, Burton married a woman named Valerie, and the pair has a blended family with children and grandchildren.

“I’m living the dream,” Burton said of his life now.

Burton sent “Innocent: A Second Look” off to the printers

Over the next few months, Burton is also planning to start a podcast, possibly named for his moniker “Miracle Man.”

He thinks maybe his book can one day become a movie, as well.

In the meantime, Burton sent his book to the printers in early November. He doesn’t have an exact publishing date yet but hopes to start distributing it in time for the holiday season.

He expects to sell it on Amazon, on the Miracle of Innocence website, at local bookshops in the Kansas City area and in The Well bookstore at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

Burton plans to use some of the proceeds from book sales to support his mission at Miracle of Innocence.

