  Kyle Palmer - Courts

Chiefs’ Justyn Ross could have charges dismissed in JoCo domestic violence case

Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has reached a diversion agreement with prosecutors in a domestic violence case in Johnson County.

The agreement, signed and filed last Wednesday according to online court records, means Ross could have charges dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

The specifics of the agreement have not been publicly released, but a spokesperson for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that the agreement had been reached and that there is currently a “stay” on Ross’s conviction.

