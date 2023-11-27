The specifics of the agreement have not been publicly released, but a spokesperson for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that the agreement had been reached and that there is currently a “stay” on Ross’s conviction.

The agreement, signed and filed last Wednesday according to online court records, means Ross could have charges dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has reached a diversion agreement with prosecutors in a domestic violence case in Johnson County.

Before the diversion agreement, Ross pleaded not guilty to one felony count for criminal damage greater than $1,000 but less than $25,000 and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge with no priors.

Charges stem from incident at Shawnee apartment

Shawnee Police responded to a call of a disturbance on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 23, at the Blume Shawnee apartments in the 6100 block of Nieman Road near downtown Shawnee.

When officers arrived they spoke to Ross’s girlfriend, according to a criminal affidavit, who said Ross “found something on her phone that upset him.”

Ross later told police he found out his girlfriend was cheating on him and got angry.

The girlfriend alleged Ross broke a laptop, a cellphone and jewelry and also took scissors and scratched the side of her Mercedes.

Ross is currently not practicing or playing with the Chiefs

A day after his arrest in late October, he was released from the custody of the Johnson County Adult Detention Center in Olathe.

Ross was later placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he cannot practice or play with the team.

His status with the team as of Monday remained unclear.

He remains out on bond, under a judge’s order not to contact the victim.