JoCo Notes: 3 JoCo schools take home state football titles

Three Johnson County schools won state football titles on a snowy Saturday in Kansas, including a first for one local program.

Gardner-Edgerton edged out Derby 22-19 in the Class 6A championship game in snow-swept Emporia to take home the Trailblazers first-ever football trophy.

The win came a year after Gardner-Edgerton came up a yard short of winning it all in a double overtime heartbreaker in last year’s 6A title game to Manhattan.

Meanwhile, the other two games Saturday featuring Johnson County teams weren’t nearly as close.

In Class 5A, Mill Valley won their fifth straight championship and did so by scoring a record 62 points in a 62-37 thrashing of Kapaun Mt. Carmel in a game played in Pittsburg.

Since 2015, the Jaguars have won seven state titles under coach Joel Applebee and have never lost a championship game.

In Class 4A, St. Thomas Aquinas won their first title since 2018, beating Andover Central 35-7 in a snowy game in Topeka in which the Saints ran for nearly 370 yards, according to KSHSAA Covered.

It is the ninth time Aquinas coach Randy Dreiling has led a team to a Kansas state title, tying a state record.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

Reception honoring outgoing Shawnee councilmembers, 5 p.m. [More info]

Shawnee City Council, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Merriam City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Planning Commission, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top stories

📸 A thousand words

Before the snow arrived, crews were out putting up lights on trees at Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park ahead of the annual Sar-Ko Aglow event, which starts this Friday. Phot via X/@CityofLenexa.