JCCC Updates: Student basic needs center helps JCCC students stay on course

Robbie Miller, Coordinator, Student Basic Needs Center, (center) directs the center's staff during their recent move to a new location on campus.

Like all college students, JCCC students juggle a lot — class schedules and schoolwork, projects and exams. Some have full- or part-time jobs. Some live with family, others with friends, others live alone. But all came to JCCC because we can help them meet their educational and professional goals.

But sometimes life gets in the way. An unexpected bill arrives. Transportation to campus falls through. Cutbacks at work result in fewer shifts. These unexpected issues make it hard for students to focus on their goals. At JCCC, the Student Basic Needs Center is there to help students get through the unexpected.

Offering judgment-free assistance to all