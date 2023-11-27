JCCC Updates: Student basic needs center helps JCCC students stay on course

But sometimes life gets in the way. An unexpected bill arrives. Transportation to campus falls through. Cutbacks at work result in fewer shifts. These unexpected issues make it hard for students to focus on their goals. At JCCC, the Student Basic Needs Center is there to help students get through the unexpected.

Like all college students, JCCC students juggle a lot — class schedules and schoolwork, projects and exams. Some have full- or part-time jobs. Some live with family, others with friends, others live alone. But all came to JCCC because we can help them meet their educational and professional goals.

Established in 2019, the Student Basic Needs Center is a central hub for information and resources to help students meet life’s hardships so they can continue pursuing their goals. The Center recently moved to a ground floor location in an easy-to-access area of campus as part of a larger facilities master plan approved by the Board of Trustees in 2016. The new location is larger, brighter, more welcoming and easier to find — characteristics that support the center’s mission of offering judgment-free assistance to any JCCC student who needs it.

“Food and housing insecurity is a real issue for many college students,” says Robbie Miller, Coordinator, Student Basic Needs Center, “and students at JCCC are no exception. Sometimes students find themselves in situations where they must choose between paying rent, buying food, paying tuition or buying books. By offering a safe, welcoming place that offers help to students who are navigating hardships, we hope to alleviate some of the stress so our students can stay healthy, focused and able to continue pursuing their goals.”

The Center provides guidance and practical help with a variety of challenges:

Cav Cupboard is a food and resources pantry located inside the Basic Needs Center. It provides food and household items to currently enrolled JCCC students. Students can visit Cav Cupboard up to once a week to gather nonperishable and refrigerated and frozen foods, as well as common household items like soap, toilet paper, diapers and laundry detergent.

If you would like to support JCCC students who need extra assistance to stay on course at JCCC, make a monetary donation through the JCCC Foundation, or make a purchase from the Center’s Amazon Wish List. Items purchased from the wish list are sent directly to the Center to help ensure the shelves in Cav Cupboard are stocked with the items our students need most.