  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Real Estate Report: The #1 reason why real estate deals fall through

Let Maggie Foster help guide you through Johnson County's Real Estate market.

Ever wondered why some real estate transactions just don’t make it to the finish line? It all comes down to contingencies.

This may or may not come as a surprise, but the number one reason is financing issues. Even if a buyer gets pre-approved, there can still be hiccups down the road.