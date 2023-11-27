Foster Real Estate Report: The #1 reason why real estate deals fall through

This may or may not come as a surprise, but the number one reason is financing issues. Even if a buyer gets pre-approved, there can still be hiccups down the road.

Ever wondered why some real estate transactions just don’t make it to the finish line? It all comes down to contingencies.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

Appraisal issues: If the home doesn’t appraise for the agreed-upon price, the bank might not lend the full amount. In our local market and depending on the terms of the agreement, our standard contract allows for a 5-day negotiation period to resolve the purchase price. In the instance that either party can’t reach an agreement, then the buyer or seller can walk away. Loan underwriting: Even after pre-approval, underwriters can sometimes find reasons to deny the final loan. This could be for a myriad of items, such as insufficient income or a job change. Last-minute credit checks: Lenders will often do one last check before closing. Any new debts or credit issues can be a deal-breaker. Changing financial situation: Sometimes, buyers make big purchases before closing, which can affect their loan qualifications. Wait to buy that new furniture after closing!

It’s important to have a context for these items and to keep these in mind for your next real estate transaction. With the right guidance and preparation, many of these issues can be avoided. Reach out to learn more.

Modern living at its finest

Less than five years old – step into a remarkable home that checks all the boxes for modern living. This stunning property features an open floor plan on the main level, creating a seamless flow between living spaces. Here’s a video of my latest listing at 9206 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YEx-w7I9Eiw

More information here: https://maggief.reecenichols.com/ListingDetails/9206-Grand-Avenue-Kansas-City-MO-64114/2462407

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1260 active listings, and 1002 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, November 25, 2023).