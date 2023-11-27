Located at 22716 Midland Dr., the new Flapjacks ‘n more will serve up its signature plates of made-from-scratch pancakes, french toast and crepes, as well as lunch items like sandwiches and burgers.

This is second Flapjacks ‘n more to open

The original Flapjacks ‘n more opened in 2019 at 7552 W. 119th St., in Overland Park.

The new Shawnee location takes over the old Mickey’s Ristorante spot, which closed in November 2022, just months after opening.

The spot in western Shawnee near Shawnee Mission Parkway’s juncture with Kansas Highway 7 is also near a Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant and a Goodcents sandwich shop.

It serves breakfast dishes, from fruit-topped pancakes, called “Fresh Fruit Jacks,” to stuffed french toast filled with mascarpone and a choice of strawberries, blueberries or bananas.

It also serves lunch, with a menu that has sandwiches, ranging from Reubens, gyros and crispy chicken.

The restaurant has quickly gained a following

On their website, Flapjacks ‘n more says they are “striving to be the best breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant in Overland Park & Shawnee.”

Since opening, it’s landed on the Post’s 5 To Try for the best breakfast spot in Johnson County.

It also participates in local events like Kansas City Restaurant Week.

Both locations are now open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carryout is available from 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on those days.

