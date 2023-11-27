  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Flapjacks ‘n more, popular Overland Park breakfast spot, expands to Shawnee

Flapjacks

Flapjacks 'n more's signature stack of powdered sugar-covered pancakes. Photo via Flapjacks 'n more Facebook page.

A popular Overland Park breakfast diner has expanded to Shawnee.

Located at 22716 Midland Dr., the new Flapjacks ‘n more will serve up its signature plates of made-from-scratch pancakes, french toast and crepes, as well as lunch items like sandwiches and burgers.

