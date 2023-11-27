  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

FBI seeks more info in case of JoCo doctor accused of trying to produce child sex abuse material

Photo credit Shutterstock.

The FBI’s Kansas City field office is asking for people to come forward with more possible information regarding a Johnson County pediatric neurologist accused of trying to produce child sex abuse material.

Brian Aalbers was taken into custody earlier this month and is currently being held in federal custody on one count of attempting to produce child sex abuse material, or child pornography.

“Due to the nature of Aalbers’ profession and contact with children, the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance,” the FBI said in a statement posted online. “If you have any additional information or concerns, please email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov.”

