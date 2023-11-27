“Due to the nature of Aalbers’ profession and contact with children, the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance,” the FBI said in a statement posted online. “If you have any additional information or concerns, please email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov .”

Brian Aalbers was taken into custody earlier this month and is currently being held in federal custody on one count of attempting to produce child sex abuse material, or child pornography.

The FBI’s Kansas City field office is asking for people to come forward with more possible information regarding a Johnson County pediatric neurologist accused of trying to produce child sex abuse material.

Those who think they may have more information are asked to fill out a form at the FBI’s landing page at forms.fbi.gov/aalbersinvestigation.

Anyone who believes they have “relevant information” about Aalbers’ alleged crimes is encouraged to fill out the form, or if they know anyone who may know more, they’re asked to urge that person to fill out the form themselves.

The form asks people to fill out some basic biographical information and answer several questions, including how long they have been taking their child to Aalbers for treatment and if that child was ever alone with Aalbers.

“The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates,” the FBI’s online landing page says. “Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim.”

What does the criminal complaint allege?

A criminal complaint alleges that Aalbers “did knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor … to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

The alleged crimes took place in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the complaint, and the material was produced between Dec. 28, 2020, and Oct. 28, 2023.

The sex abuse depictions Aalbers is alleged to have made were “produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce,” thereby making it a federal case.

He had previous connections to Overland Park hospital

Aalbers is a doctor of osteopathy who has held a license in Kansas since 2014, according to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

He earned a degree in 2005 from Touro University in New York City.

A WebMD listing shows he specializes in Child Neurology and Pediatrics and has been affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

A spokesperson for Overland Park Regional Medical Center said Aalbers is no longer affiliated with the hospital.

