  Ben McCarthy  - Leawood

Leawood sports memorabilia shop finds new home to sell cards, signed jerseys

The front counter at the new Leawood location for The Art of Sports.

Art of Sports co-owner Tyler Gratwick inside the shop's new location at Leawood's Town Center. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Father and son duo Trey and Tyler Gratwick seemed to have found a winning formula at Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

Their sports card and memorabilia business, The Art of Sports, now has a new home on the north side of the outdoor retail complex, and the industry — booming since the pandemic — continues to show growth and renewed interest from multiple generations of collectors, the Gratwicks say.

Now located at 5211 W. 117 St., the Gratwicks have found a permanent home at Town Center after occupying temporary spaces in the shopping district since 2021.