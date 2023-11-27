A Santa outside The General Store + Co. in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.
Now that Thanksgiving is past, the countdown to the end-of-year holidays is officially on.
And that means gift-buying season ramps up into full force.
Surely, some of you are conscientious connoisseurs when it comes to Christmastime gift hunting.
Maybe you already have your holiday shopping done, but for us mere mortals, we need some tips. And fast.
We want to know where are the best locally owned spots in Johnson County that offer solutions for the last-minute gift buyers among us. (Not pointing any fingers.)
Whether you’re looking for that special something for that special someone, or just some stocking stuffers to round out your purchases, we want to hear your recommendations.
How to tell us your picks
We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”
