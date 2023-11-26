Nery Gonzalez-Muñoz, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces nine criminal charges, including four felonies, in connection to the incident. His next hearing is set for Jan. 3 in Johnson County District Court.
Here’s what the affidavit says:
An officer observed two men taking clothes from Macy’s
At about 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, an Overland Park police detective observed Gonzalez-Muñoz and a second man, identified by his initials A.M. in the affidavit, “selecting clothing” from the Macy’s and placing the items in a bag carried by Gonzalez-Muñoz.
As the officer called for back up, the two men took an escalator to the mall’s upper level and “began walking quickly through the food court” on the mall’s north side.
The food court was “very busy at the time,” the affidavit states, “with a large number of bystanders, including children.”
Two officers get into struggle with Gonzalez-Muñoz in food court
Two more plain clothes detectives, “displaying their Overland Park Police badges,” confronted Gonzalez-Muñoz and a “struggle ensued on the floor of the food court.”
According to the affidavit, Gonzalez-Muñoz was able to take one of the plain clothes officer’s service weapons from its holster.
Both officers said they feared for their lives, with one saying he felt the weapon pointed at his abdomen at one point during the scuffle.
Shot fired hit chair where child had been sitting
At some point, Gonzalez-Muñoz was able to discharge the officer’s service weapon.
The round was later found in the leg of chair in the food court.
A later review of surveillance footage showed that a young girl, estimated to be five to seven years old, had been sitting in the chair nine seconds prior to the gun shot.
Pursuit continued to mall’s entryway
The officer was able to recover the gun, and Gonzalez-Muñ0z escaped the officers and ran towards the north exit of the food court.
An officer was able to catch up to Gonzalez-Muñoz and tackle him, where another struggle ensued in the mall’s entryway.
The affidavit says a firearm being carried by Gonzalez-Muñoz fell out of its holster during this struggle.
Ultimately, other officers and other bystanders were needed to assist in subduing Gonzalez-Muñoz, according to the affidavit.
Other suspect taken into custody, too
As officers chased and struggled with Gonzalez-Muñoz, another officer pursued the other suspect, identified by his initials A.M.
An officer pursued A.M. into the parking lot, where he was seen entering Dillard’s, where he “attempted to lose [the officer] in the crowds exiting the mall after the gun shot.”
Eventually, another detective was able to tackle A.M. and take him into custody.
The affidavit notes that the incident prompted “numerous people” to flee the mall or hide inside stores and says the mall closed early because of the incident.
