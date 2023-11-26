  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Affidavit: Oak Park Mall gunshot hit where child had been sitting seconds before

Police outside Oak Park Mall after a shot was fired.

Police outside Oak Park Mall on Sunday, Nov. 12, following a scuffle and shooting in the mall's food court. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A criminal affidavit gives new details about the moments that led up to a shot being fired in the food court at Oak Park Mall earlier this month, an incident that sparked panic and led to a lockdown of the mall.

Nery Gonzalez-Muñoz, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces nine criminal charges, including four felonies, in connection to the incident. His next hearing is set for Jan. 3 in Johnson County District Court.

Here’s what the affidavit says:

