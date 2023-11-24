SMSD News: Thankful to be One Shawnee Mission

We have a lot to give thanks for as One Shawnee Mission.
The way our community members, family members, educators, and students work together each day to help our students shine and achieve their personal best is something for which we are truly grateful.
As we look back on the first few months of the 2023-2024 school year, there are numerous moments we can look upon with gratitude. Here are just a few recent highlights:
- Roesland Elementary was one of four schools in Kansas to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. Only 353 schools in the United States received this recognition this year. Roesland was honored for overall academic performance in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.
- This fall, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard became the first Shawnee Mission Superintendent to be named Kansas Superintendent of the Year by the Kansas Superintendents’ Association (KSSA). Dr. Hubbard will represent Kansas as a National Superintendent of the Year nominee. Finalists will be announced in early 2024.
- As the school year began, Pawnee Elementary became the latest elementary school community to welcome students into a new school building. The elementary school features flexible learning spaces, outdoor learning spaces and spacious classrooms with natural light. This rebuild project was part of a $264 million bond approved by Shawnee Mission voters in January 2021.
- In the fall, Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up, a new podcast highlighting the educators and students who make us One Shawnee Mission launched for the community. Every other Thursday, a new episode is released. Click here to catch up on all episodes from this fall here, including the most recent episode celebrating American Education Week.
- Shawnee Mission also recently celebrated the announcement of National Merit Semifinalists from the Class of 2024, journalism students receiving national honors and 142 students earning the Seal of Biliteracy. We encourage everyone to stay-up-to-date on news highlighting students and staff members as this year continues. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.
Thank you for all of the ways we are One Shawnee Mission and for all the ways you make it A Time to Shine!
Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1