  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

1 teen in hospital, another in custody after Overland Park shooting

Police outside a duplex near 83rd and Mastin where a shooting reportedly occurred Wednesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A teenager with a gunshot wound was dropped off at an area hospital after a shooting in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon, and another teen was later arrested in connection to the incident.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that at 3:41 p.m., a female flagged down a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy near the intersection of 83rd Street and Mastin Street to report that her brother had been shot and was being driven to the hospital.