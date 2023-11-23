Recorded radio traffic indicates that at 3:41 p.m., a female flagged down a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy near the intersection of 83rd Street and Mastin Street to report that her brother had been shot and was being driven to the hospital.

A teenager with a gunshot wound was dropped off at an area hospital after a shooting in Overland Park on Wednesday afternoon, and another teen was later arrested in connection to the incident.

As Overland Park police officers began to arrive in the area to investigate the shooting, radio traffic stated that security at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission notified Merriam police that a teenager with a gunshot wound to his shoulder had been dropped off.

The teenager was reportedly dropped off by a black vehicle that sped away and was last seen eastbound driving towards Antioch Road.

At the shooting scene near 83rd and Mastin, Overland Park Police Sgt. Aaron Swenson told the Post that the shooting victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“During the investigation, officers learned the victim was threatened with a firearm by another juvenile male and was subsequently shot by the suspect,” Sgt. Swenson said in a news release later Wednesday evening.

Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest the suspect without further incident, Swenson said in the release.

Officers and detectives cordoned off a grassy area on the east edge of the Aspen Lodge Apartments with crime scene tape as they searched for evidence in the 8100 block of Mastin Street.

The search included the use of three K-9 units and several officers.

Radio traffic indicated that the suspect is approximately 14 years old.

Police have not confirmed the ages of the victim or suspect, only referring to both as juveniles.

Officers and detectives remained in the area to investigate until shortly before 9 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

