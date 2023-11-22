Beyond the culinary festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep you and your loved ones entertained while you celebrate Turkey Day and welcome in the holiday season of Christmas, Hanukkah and other cultural festivities.

If your family or friends are getting together with you and want to do more than eat food and catch up with each other, we have you covered.

Here’s where you can find some festive fun in Johnson County this long holiday weekend.

Free Museum Day

If the family is coming in early, you can take advantage of the Johnson County Museum’s Free Museum Day on Wednesday.

Visitors can explore KidScape and the museum’s signature exhibition, “Becoming Johnson County,” as well as its newest special exhibit, “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County.”

To ensure a fun and safe experience for everyone its KidScape area will be limiting entry to 100 people each hour. Each session will have a different color wristband and once your hour is up, the staff will kindly ask that visitors to leave to make room for the next group of visitors. Wristbands are first come, first served.

Located at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. While it will be closed Thursday and Friday, it will also be open for paying customers on Saturday.

Miracle on 159th Street in Overland Park

People are welcome to Overland Park’s official tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday. The free event will feature DJ Ty Brown and a special appearance by Santa Claus and live reindeer. Visitors can sip on hot cocoa and cider while listening to festive music and snap photos with friends and family at the event’s photo booth area.

The event will be located at the green space between Jersey Mike’s and Costa Vida on the corner of 159th and Antioch.

1860s Living History at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

On Friday, people can enjoy an old way of living as Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, hosts its 1860s Living History event from noon to 4 p.m.

At the event, visitors can take a stagecoach ride (weather and ground conditions permitting), visit the historic Mahaffie House, enjoy watching cookstove and blacksmith demonstrations, play 1860s games in the farmhouse yard or in the sitting room, and visit the exhibits in the Heritage Center and Agricultural Heritage Livestock Barn.

Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for children age 5-11. Olathe residents receive $2 off admission. Mahaffie members are admitted free.

Luminary Walk at the arboretum

What better way to kick off the holidays than a festive family walk through the lights at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens?

On its annual Luminary Walk at the gardens, located at 8909 W. 179th St. in Overland Park, people can take a stroll along the lit pathways to experience the magical Gnome and Fairy Villages, Marder Garden by candlelight, and the colorful Children’s Garden and enjoy musical performances throughout. Trees, buildings, and bridges are all part of the show, with thousands of lights aglow.

Photos with Santa are available from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and the trains run in the Train Garden from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Complimentary hot cider is available in the Children’s Discovery Garden. Tickets are $15 per person; children 5 years and younger are free. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Arboretum.

Holiday Lights at Farmstead Lane Starting on Thursday, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, will turn into a electric holiday paradise.

At the free event, people can experience the enchantment of the season from the warmth of your car as you enjoy your favorite holiday tunes and watch a light show dance across the front entranceway of the Farmstead.

It is free and open to the public.