Get out of the house with these family-friendly Thanksgiving weekend things to do in JoCo

Luminary Walk

Visitors on the Luminary Walk. Photo via Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens Facebook page.

Happy Thanksgiving, Johnson County!

If your family or friends are getting together with you and want to do more than eat food and catch up with each other, we have you covered.

Beyond the culinary festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep you and your loved ones entertained while you celebrate Turkey Day and welcome in the holiday season of Christmas, Hanukkah and other cultural festivities.

