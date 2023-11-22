Happy Thanksgiving, Johnson County!
If your family or friends are getting together with you and want to do more than eat food and catch up with each other, we have you covered.
Beyond the culinary festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep you and your loved ones entertained while you celebrate Turkey Day and welcome in the holiday season of Christmas, Hanukkah and other cultural festivities.
Here’s where you can find some festive fun in Johnson County this long holiday weekend.
Free Museum Day
If the family is coming in early, you can take advantage of the Johnson County Museum’s Free Museum Day on Wednesday.
Miracle on 159th Street in Overland Park
People are welcome to Overland Park’s official tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday. The free event will feature DJ Ty Brown and a special appearance by Santa Claus and live reindeer. Visitors can sip on hot cocoa and cider while listening to festive music and snap photos with friends and family at the event’s photo booth area.
The event will be located at the green space between Jersey Mike’s and Costa Vida on the corner of 159th and Antioch.
1860s Living History at Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
On Friday, people can enjoy an old way of living as Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, hosts its 1860s Living History event from noon to 4 p.m.
At the event, visitors can take a stagecoach ride (weather and ground conditions permitting), visit the historic Mahaffie House, enjoy watching cookstove and blacksmith demonstrations, play 1860s games in the farmhouse yard or in the sitting room, and visit the exhibits in the Heritage Center and Agricultural Heritage Livestock Barn.
Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for children age 5-11. Olathe residents receive $2 off admission. Mahaffie members are admitted free.
Luminary Walk at the arboretum
Holiday Lights at Farmstead Lane
Starting on Thursday, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road, will turn into a electric holiday paradise.
At the free event, people can experience the enchantment of the season from the warmth of your car as you enjoy your favorite holiday tunes and watch a light show dance across the front entranceway of the Farmstead.
It is free and open to the public.
