Stem Hair and Body Salon is Johnson County’s favorite salon

Stem Hair and Body Salon founders Angela Janssen and Suzanne Phelps have always had a strong vision for what their clients will experience when they step through their doors: From the moment you walk in, you’ll be greeted with smiling faces and a calming atmosphere, attended to by talented pros who will help you look your best.
Stem clients get their services in the salon’s bright, modern facilities.
That approach has led to consistent growth and success. Stem’s first location opened 12 years ago with just eight stylists on staff.
Today, the team consists of more than 40 stylists, an esthetician, a massage therapist and three nail technicians in two locations. There’s a strong focus on helping their stylists build and perfect their skills at every stage of their careers.
“What sets us apart is our commitment to continued education and personal mentoring program with a strong emphasis on the well being of our team and guest experience,” Janssen said.
Stem has expanded twice in the last three years to accommodate the growing demand for its attentive services. Today it offers hair styling, extensions, nails, massage, waxing, esthetics and sugaring.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1