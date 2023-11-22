Stem Hair and Body Salon is Johnson County’s favorite salon

Stem Hair and Body Salon founders Angela Janssen and Suzanne Phelps have always had a strong vision for what their clients will experience when they step through their doors: From the moment you walk in, you’ll be greeted with smiling faces and a calming atmosphere, attended to by talented pros who will help you look your best.

Stem clients get their services in the salon’s bright, modern facilities.

That approach has led to consistent growth and success. Stem’s first location opened 12 years ago with just eight stylists on staff.