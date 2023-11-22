  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee barbershop food drive helps over 200 families for Thanksgiving

Fred Dantzler

Fred Dantzler of Officially Chopped Barbershop. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A Shawnee barber’s mission to feed families in the area exceeded his wildest expectations.

With the help of his staff at Officially Chopped Barbershop, friends and family, Fred Dantzler helped feed more than 200 families for this year’s Feed KC campaign.

