With the help of his staff at Officially Chopped Barbershop , friends and family, Fred Dantzler helped feed more than 200 families for this year’s Feed KC campaign.

The effort started with a dream

Dantzler said he knows how important food can be, not only for nutrition but also for a communal experience.

“I come from a family that does like a lot of barbecues and just family events that involve food,” he said.

As a young entrepreneur, Dantzler wanted to challenge himself and other loved ones to make sure people with less means would be able to have the same holiday experience. In 2019, the first year he started the effort, they fed 15 families.

After another effort in 2020 was dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dantzler’s dream came roaring back, as he fed 27 families in 2021 and 97 in 2022.

“You can still see obviously times are still hard,” he said. “So obviously, I knew we had to do more than we did last year. But I wanted to be realistic.”

His goal in 2023 was to feed 150 families. “That’s like a whole neighborhood,” he said laughing. “If we could reach that, that’d be fire.”

With the number set, Dantzler said donations were slow to start. That’s when his staff, family and friends took to the streets, handing out flyers and visiting houses, asking for food and cash donations.

“I was like, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got to take this old school, man. We’ve gotta go pass out some flyers in the neighborhood. This whole digital stuff is kind of getting on my nerves,'” he said. “I come from a time where it’s just like, man, you get out and talk to people.”

The effort caught on in a big way

Dantzler said that after handing out flyers, people would see him in public or stop by the shop to show their support.

“It was cool to see people that we had handed out flyers to in their doors, pulling up to the shop,” he said. “And that’s when I really knew, I was like ‘We’re about to pull this off. Like, this is about to happen.'”

After the campaign was featured on a news broadcast on KSHB 41 News in Kansas City, donations came pouring in.

“A lot of stuff just took off,” he said. “The phone calls are coming in, like ‘Hey, man, we love what you’re doing.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It was honestly kind of overwhelming at first because I was just like, ‘Man, I didn’t know it was gonna go like that. That wasn’t necessarily my plan to get on the news.'”

The campaign surpassed all of its goals

With the influx of calls and donations, Dantzler and his crew had a good problem: It ran out of space to store all of the food donations.

Local businesses like Werner’s Fine Sausages in Mission offered space to store frozen turkeys. On top of that, Home Depot donated three freezers to help.

“I called my mom. Obviously, I was just excited. ‘Home Depot just gave us some freezers, man,'” he said. “So now we’ve got that set for next year and now I’m already thinking about ‘We can’t let the town down now.'”

The effort ended up feeding 217 families

On Sunday in the Officially Chopped parking lot, Dantzler and his crew worked 13 hours, handing out food to those in need. He said no background check was needed. If people are asking for food, that’s enough for him.

“If you call me and you can move your pride aside enough to be like, ‘Hey, I need some help.’ I’m going to just trust you and be like, ‘I’m not in place to judge you or nothing like that.’ Because that ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he said. “I know why we doing this. And it is not for any kind of publicity stunt.”

While Dantzler acknowledges he’s the face of the effort, he said it couldn’t have taken off without his team of staff, friends and family.

“It takes the whole team to be a part of this,” he said. “It’s not going be a whole puzzle if we’re missing a piece. So it don’t matter how small your piece is, once we all come together, and everybody does their part, everything is going to be cool.”

Taking in the success of the Feed KC campaign this year, Dantzler said he wishes it gives other people hope.

“We can just keep pushing to come together and it’s all going to be a little bit better place,” I know won’t happen overnight, but just we can definitely start to swing the boat in a more positive direction.”

