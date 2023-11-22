  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park sets backyard chicken rules in new ordinance

Overland Park makes its backyard chicken pilot program permanent. Photo credit Charles LeBlanc. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Overland Park will allow residents to keep backyard chickens on some smaller lots in residential areas more permanently.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 7-3 to enshrine in city code a two-year backyard chicken pilot program. Councilmembers Jeff Cox, Paul Lyons and Fred Spears cast the no votes. Councilmembers Melissa Cheatham and Holly Grummert were absent from the meeting.

“Just because we have and allow chickens doesn’t mean that people are going to have chickens,” Councilmember Scott Mosher said, supporting the ordinance as written. “Those that do get them will take care of them, as our pilot has proved.”

