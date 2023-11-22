  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County sheriff embraces conspiracy theories at right-wing conference

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden speaking at the Determined Patriotism Conference in Kansas City, Kansas, on Nov. 10. Screen shot image via Rumble.

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden delivered remarks heavily laced with conspiracy theories about a wide variety of topics at a recent conference of conservatives held in the Kansas City area.

“We’re in a war,” he opened his address given at the Determined Patriotism Conference at a church in Kansas City, Kansas, over Veterans Day weekend.

That war is not partisan, he said, but is “good against evil.”