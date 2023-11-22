JoCo Notes: JoCo schools gear up for football state championships

Three Johnson County high school football teams will have a chance to pick up some hardware after Thanksgiving.

Once again your Jaguars are headed back to the Kansas Class 5A State Championship game. The game will be held at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 25th at 1:00 pm. We can’t wait to showcase our school and community by having our largest crowd yet in… pic.twitter.com/bDPjgF5mqK — Mill Valley Football (@MVJaguar) November 21, 2023

Saint Thomas Aquinas, Mill Valley and Gardner Edgerton will each compete in state championships on Saturday — in classes 4A, 5A and 6A, respectively.

Gardner Edgerton will go up against Derby, while Mill Valley will play Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Saint Thomas Aquinas will take on Andover Central . All three games will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Gardner Edgerton is returning to the state championship after a heartbreaking loss against Manhattan last year in double overtime. After beating Blue Valley Northwest in the state semifinal last weekend, Gardner Edgerton is again on the precipice of the school’s first-ever state football title.

If Mill Valley beats Kapaun Mt. Carmel this weekend, they’d be taking home their fifth state title in a row in Class 5A. Last Friday, they beat Blue Valley Southwest 48-47 in an instant classic walk off state semifinal victory. Mill Valley, overall, has won six football titles since 2015.

And Saint Thomas Aquinas is aiming for its first state football title in five years and first since moving down from Class 5A to 4A last year.

