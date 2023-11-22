  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park couple nixes Paulie’s Penguin revival following complaints

Inflatable holiday decorations deflated in the Owenses' front yard as the couple packs up the Paulie's Penguin Playground display.

An Overland Park couple will no longer host their iteration of the popular Paulie’s Penguin Playground holiday inflatable display for charity following pushback from neighbors.

Joshua and Faith Owens, who rent a home in a cul-de-sac near 123rd and Antioch Road, had planned to take over the display from an Olathe family who had hosted it for years.

But now they say they have decided to cancel the display.

