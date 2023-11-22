Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for January through April

Registrations began Monday, Nov. 20, so there’s plenty of time to sign up for programs in JCPRD’s upcoming January through April season.

We’ve been planning a great selection of activities to keep you and your family busy, healthy, and engaged during the upcoming January through April program season. Program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities, and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, special events, seminars, workshops, trips, and Spring Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

The new season includes more than 500 offerings being presented by JCPRD through the first four months of 2024 and beyond.

These programs can be found online right now at JCPRD.com, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

January

· Natural Christmas Tree Recycling (All Ages) drop-off points in four JCPRD parks Dec. 26 through Jan. 30

· “Jewish Holidays in the All-Electric House” Holiday Exhibit at the Johnson County Museum (All Ages) through Jan. 6 at Johnson County Museum.

· Winter Wonderland Party (Ages 2-5) on Jan. 12 at Roeland Park Community Center

· “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County” (All Ages) through Jan. 13 at the Johnson County Museum

NEW! Lunch and Learn: Opera Houses of the World (Ages 50 & Older) on Jan 18 & 25 at Roeland Park Community Center

Superhero Adventures Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Jan. 19 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse

February

Museum Exhibit: Inside the Box – A 1951 Time Capsule (All Ages) Feb. 3 through March 30 at Johnson County Museum

Museum Exhibit: Inside the Box – A 1951 Time Capsule (All Ages) Feb. 3 through March 30 at Johnson County Museum

NEW! Be My Owlentine (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Feb. 14 at Ernie Miller Nature Center

Valentine's Day Lunch & Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Feb. 14 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse

Family Candy Bar Bingo (All Ages) on Feb. 23 at Roeland Park Community Center

Trout Season opens (All Ages) on Feb. 24 at Kill Creek and Shawnee Mission parks

March

April

While they don’t happen during the January-April season, online listings give the opportunity to plan for and sign up for a number of races happening later in the year. These include: the Heritage Park 5K, 10K, & 15K race on May 11 in Heritage Park; the Shawnee Mission Park Adventure Race on May 19; the Shawnee Mission Triathlon and Duathlon on July 14; the Kill Creek Park Triathlon & Duathlon on Aug. 10; and the JCPRD Kids Triathlon in Kill Creek Park on Aug. 17.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the upcoming season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Scotland, a Holland and Belgium river cruise, Scandinavia, India, Hawaii, and Australia and New Zealand; as well as Day Travel to Bonner Springs; the Sea Life Aquarium at Crown Center; the Thomas Hart Benton House; New Theatre & Restaurant; Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, Kan.; St. Joseph, Mo.; Weston, Mo.; Fulton, Mo;, Omaha; and more!

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings ranging from gardening and other special interests to games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered.

With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, consider liking our Facebook page, and / or subscribing to our free newsletters.