  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Check out what we’re planning for January through April

The new season includes more than 500 offerings being presented by JCPRD through the first four months of 2024 and beyond.

By David Markham

We’ve been planning a great selection of activities to keep you and your family busy, healthy, and engaged during the upcoming January through April program season. Program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities, and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, special events, seminars, workshops, trips, and Spring Break camps. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

Registrations began Monday, Nov. 20, so there’s plenty of time to sign up for programs in JCPRD’s upcoming January through April season.