Kansas City is quickly becoming the hub for a Half Price Books union effort

On Nov. 17, workers at Kansas City's Half Price Books location in Westport unanimously won their vote to unionize.

By Savannah Hawley-Bates

Twelve workers at Kansas City’s Half Price Books in Westport unanimously won a Nov. 17 vote to unionize, making them the 11th unionized store in the country.

The vote at the Westport store is the latest in a succession of Half Price Books unions starting up in the area. Employees at the store in Overland Park unanimously voted to unionize in July; Half Price Books in Wichita unionized last year. On Nov. 30, workers at the Olathe location will vote on whether to join their colleagues in United Food and Commercial Workers Local 2 and other stores in Half Price Books Workers United.