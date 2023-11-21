  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee Mission North freshman opens bookstore in downtown Shawnee

Halley Vincent

Halley Vincent, owner of Seven Stories bookstore in Shawnee. Photo via Seven Stories Facebook page.

At the age of 14, Shawnee native Halley Vincent has already opened the bookstore of her dreams.

On a chilly Thursday night during the final Moonlight Market in downtown Shawnee, Halley, with her mom, Alisha Vincent, cut the ribbon to her new space, Seven Stories.

Located at 11109 Johnson Drive, next to the Masonic Lodge and J.C. Barbershop, which used to occupy the space, the bookstore’s walls are lined with a selection of the latest books, inspirational posters and greeting cards.

