Roger Lawrence Hammett

Roger “Tink” Lawrence Hammett, 68, of Olathe, KS died peacefully in his sleep on 11/11/2023.
He was born on January 14th, 1955, in Parsons, KS to Howard L. “Swede” Hammett, and LelaV. Lortz. He and Victoria M. Stamps were married in 1977 and were later divorced. Two sonswere born from this union. Roger, affectionally known as “Tink” will be dearly missed by friendsand loved ones.Roger attended Garfield Elementary for his primary education and later graduated from Parsons Senior High School. He further pursued his education at Labette Community College. He attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Parsons, KS.
From a young teen Roger developed his skills in the auto body business and was involved in the business in many capacities for over 50 years of his life. He most notably found his place with PPG industries and quickly earned his stripes with his vast knowledge and willingness to teach, listen and always do things the right way. He developed a passion to teach and was always excited to share his knowledge of the business. He undoubtably touched many that learned and respected his willingness to help and mentor. He also built many close friendships along the way.
Roger was always quick and eager to recognize brilliance in others but never his own genius. He had many life achievements, humbly he never bragged about anything other than his two sons and three grandsons. His biggest enjoyment in life centered around them. He was always present and full of love and interest in their lives. His hobbies included motorcycle riding, golf, cooking, gardening, vacationing and watching his families sporting events.
Tink is survived by his two sons, Jason Hammett and wife Haley of Olathe, KS, Reece Hammett of Olathe, KS, two brothers, Les Hammett and wife Vickie of Liberty, John Hammett and partner Tisha Mitchell of Olathe, KS, a half sister Joan Ronald of San Pablo, CA, three grandsons, Layne Hammett, Joel Hammett, and Isaac Hammett, all of Olathe, one niece, Lauren Jones of Springfield, MO, and a nephew, Broc Hammett of Mission, KS.
Celebration of Life will be held Olathe Public Library (Event Space) January 27th 2024 from5:30 to 8:30 located at 16100 W. 135th, Olathe, KS 66062.Memorial Contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy. Online at childrensmercy.org or Childrens Mercy Dept. of Philanthropy 2401 Gilham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108
