Roger Lawrence Hammett

Roger “Tink” Lawrence Hammett, 68, of Olathe, KS died peacefully in his sleep on 11/11/2023.

He was born on January 14th, 1955, in Parsons, KS to Howard L. “Swede” Hammett, and LelaV. Lortz. He and Victoria M. Stamps were married in 1977 and were later divorced. Two sonswere born from this union. Roger, affectionally known as “Tink” will be dearly missed by friendsand loved ones.Roger attended Garfield Elementary for his primary education and later graduated from Parsons Senior High School. He further pursued his education at Labette Community College. He attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Parsons, KS.

From a young teen Roger developed his skills in the auto body business and was involved in the business in many capacities for over 50 years of his life. He most notably found his place with PPG industries and quickly earned his stripes with his vast knowledge and willingness to teach, listen and always do things the right way. He developed a passion to teach and was always excited to share his knowledge of the business. He undoubtably touched many that learned and respected his willingness to help and mentor. He also built many close friendships along the way.