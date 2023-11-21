  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ralph C. Tinnin

Ralph Carl Tinnin, aged 86, passed away on November 18, 2023, in Overland Park, KS. Born on April 2, 1937, in his childhood home on Armand Place in St. Louis, MO, Ralph was the son of Homer and Clara (Stedingk) Tinnin.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane (2016), his parents, brother Terry (1966), sister Alice (2008), and sister Joyce (2021). Ralph is survived by his three children, John Tinnin and wife Audra, Annalisa Jones and husband Scott, David Tinnin and wife Hope, along with his five grandchildren, Ivy, Emma, and Sophie Tinnin, and Cameron Thompson (Jones) and Kaitlyn Jones.

Ralph attended the University of Missouri and completed his degree of Education at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. He was active in the ROTC and was an excellent marksman. He was active in the theatre and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.