Ralph C. Tinnin

Ralph attended the University of Missouri and completed his degree of Education at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. He was active in the ROTC and was an excellent marksman. He was active in the theatre and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane (2016), his parents, brother Terry (1966), sister Alice (2008), and sister Joyce (2021). Ralph is survived by his three children, John Tinnin and wife Audra, Annalisa Jones and husband Scott, David Tinnin and wife Hope, along with his five grandchildren, Ivy, Emma, and Sophie Tinnin, and Cameron Thompson (Jones) and Kaitlyn Jones.

Ralph Carl Tinnin, aged 86, passed away on November 18, 2023, in Overland Park, KS. Born on April 2, 1937, in his childhood home on Armand Place in St. Louis, MO, Ralph was the son of Homer and Clara (Stedingk) Tinnin.

During his first year of teaching, he was set up on a blind date with Jane (Tietgen), they married on June 15th, 1963, and began their lives together. Later, Ralph left the teaching profession to pursue a career in sales, where his travels for work ignited his love of collecting. He realized the corporate life was not for him and decided to pursue a career in antique and arms dealing as well as opening a tropical plant business, Greenleaves, in Kansas City. Ralph and Jane kept active in the Trinity Lutheran Church choir and loved spending time with their lifelong friends. Ralph had a quirky sense of humor and was always quick with a joke.

In 1970, Jane was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and Ralph took on the role as her primary caregiver. He took great pride in caring for his wife throughout her life. Ralph was the definition of unconditional love, which was shown daily for Jane. He never missed an opportunity to be present with his family, from coaching his kids in sports to family vacations. Some of his personal adventures included many trips to England to hunt for antique treasures. Later in life, Ralph changed his focus to porcelain restoration where he became an expert in the flawless repairs of heirlooms and keepsakes.

Ralph will be remembered by so many for his numerous adventures, passion and knowledge for creating and collecting, his sense of humor and his love for his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and memories of him will live on.

Funeral services for Ralph will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church 5601 W 62nd St, Mission, KS. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00pm with a service to follow.