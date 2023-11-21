  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village council dismisses ethics complaints against mayor, 5 councilmembers

The Prairie Village City Council on Nov. 20 during public participation. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Members of the Prairie Village City Council on Monday unanimously dismissed a series of ethics complaints filed against the mayor and five councilmembers.

The complaints were filed nearly two months ago by resident Mike Sullinger, who has been a frequent critic of the council both in person and on social media as the debate about the city’s controversial housing policy raged in the lead up to this fall’s city council elections.

At the same time, the council on Monday decided to table a separate discussion about updating the city’s code of ethics, which hasn’t been revised since 2008.

