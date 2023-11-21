  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

How the Overland Park Chamber wants middle schoolers to get involved in civic discourse

A middle school student takes home the prize in a National Civics Bee competition in Mason City, Iowa. Photo via National Civics Bee website.

The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce Foundation has joined in with a national effort to improve youth civics education and engagement with a National Civics Bee. 

Much like a spelling bee, the National Civics Bee — part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Civic Trust initiative — quizzes middle school aged students. 

But, instead of spelling complex words, competitors are tested on their knowledge of American social studies and civics trivia. 

