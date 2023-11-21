Mary ‘Janeece’ Day

October 23, 1927 — November 18, 2023

Mary Janeece (Prewitt) Day passed away peacefully at the age of 96 years on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at the Olathe Hospice House. She was born in Kansas City on the 23rd of October 1927, the daughter of Augustus and Mary-Martha Prewitt.

Janeece grew up in the Kansas City area and, after graduating high school, worked as a senior buyer of curtains and drapes for the Sears Corporation for many years, retiring in 1982. She married Leonard Eugene Day on November 10th, 1950. Together they spent many years building a 2 bedroom cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks at which they enjoyed many week-ends and vacations while raising their two daughters, Linda and Debbie. After retirement, Leonard and Janeece moved to the lake full time and eventually spent their winters at a second home in a retirement community in Harlingen, Texas. Janeece moved to the Texas home full time after Leonard’s death in 1989 and returned to the Kansas City Area in 2013.