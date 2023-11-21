Mary ‘Janeece’ Day

Mary Janeece (Prewitt) Day passed away peacefully at the age of 96 years on Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at the Olathe Hospice House. She was born in Kansas City on the 23rd of October 1927, the daughter of Augustus and Mary-Martha Prewitt.
Janeece grew up in the Kansas City area and, after graduating high school, worked as a senior buyer of curtains and drapes for the Sears Corporation for many years, retiring in 1982. She married Leonard Eugene Day on November 10th, 1950. Together they spent many years building a 2 bedroom cabin on the Lake of the Ozarks at which they enjoyed many week-ends and vacations while raising their two daughters, Linda and Debbie. After retirement, Leonard and Janeece moved to the lake full time and eventually spent their winters at a second home in a retirement community in Harlingen, Texas. Janeece moved to the Texas home full time after Leonard’s death in 1989 and returned to the Kansas City Area in 2013.
Janeece is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Day; brother, Jerry Prewitt; and daughter Linda (Day) Jensen. She is survived by her sister Juanita; daughter, Debbie Ray and her sons Chris and Brandon; grandchildren Amanda Marshall, Aaron Jensen, Katy Jensen and seven beloved great grandchildren Kimberly, Connor, Nickolas, Madison, Matthew, Jonathan, and Benjamin along with many other relatives and close friends.
The entire Jensen family would like to extend a very special thanks to all of the compassionate and caring staff at Spring Hill Care and Rehab Center (formerly Golden Living) for providing a happy “home away from home” for “Grams” in her last years. Their love and competent care for “Neecie” provided much solace and comfort for both her and her loving family over her eight year stay.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Memorial Park Cemetery on Hillcrest Road in Kansas City at 1:00PM on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023. Immediately following, a reception for Grams’ friends and family will be held at Ken Jensen’s Stilwell, KS home for reflection and to celebrate her life.
