Obituaries Nov 21, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Nov. 17-20 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Nov. 17-20, 2023. Samuel H. Alshouse Perry Alexander Beal Sean David Borton Ruby Janice Bowlin JoAnn Cordell Ralph E. Dennis Sharon Hope Drake Ann Engel Robert L. Howell Raymond Thomas Hurley Jr. Donald M. Maechtlen Edmond Arthur Roberts Leonard Eugene “Gene” Salmans Seth Brigham White Elaine Louise Worrell Mark O’Neal Ambler Anne Blackwelder Davis Robert Fredrick Ficke Fowler C. Jones Jr. Marcia Rae Barber Glenda Barton Venita Marie Burnett Alice Joan Chenoweth Wendy Cox
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1