Judith Lyn “Judy” Chesney passed away on October 23, 2023 at her home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Born May 13, 1943, she was 80 years old. While she will be deeply missed, she has been reunited with her husband of 57 years, Danny, who preceded her in death, along with her parents, Julius “Jack” and Athalyn Nelson, and her sister, Joyce Smith.

Judy was born in Kansas City, Missouri and was a graduate of Olathe High School. From there, she began a lifelong adventure with the love of her life, Danny. She spent the early years of marriage as a stay at home wife and mother to her sons Scott and Shawn. Judy then began a long, fulfilling career in retail as a sales representative, sales executive and a buyer for numerous men’s and women’s clothing firms. She was able to find success in her career at a time when the industry was dominated by men. She was also fortunate to work side by side with her husband Danny for many years, allowing her to spend even more time with the love of her life as they moved around the country before settling in Florida for their retirement.